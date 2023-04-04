Hundreds turn out to air grievances about Newcastle 500

Hundreds of residents and business owners attended a meeting overnight to air grievances about the Newcastle 500 Supercars event.

A packed room at Newcastle City Hall had passions running high with residents telling of disruptions caused by the event and businesses detailing huge losses to their turn-over caused by the lengthy disruption which closed roads and limited foot and vehicle traffic.

It comes as Newcastle Council call for feedback on the event, ahead of potential future discussions with the State Government and Supercars about whether or not to host the event again, after the five year contract wound up at the end of last months race.

The meeting called for an end to Supercars in the East End, an independent audit of the event and the establishment of an out-of-town, dedicated motor racing circuit.

Image: John Mackenzie