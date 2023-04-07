Man shot dead after attacking two police constables with a knife at Wickham

A man has been shot dead by police at Wickham on Friday morning.

According to NSW Police, officers from Newcastle City Police District were called to a home on Bishopsgate Street at around 8am, following reports of an earlier stealing.

On arrival, two constables were allegedly threatened by a man armed with a knife. He then allegedly stabbed one female constable in the chest, while the other suffered injuries to her hands.

The man was shot dead at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

The two officers were taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Bishopsgate Street has been closed since, with a critical incident team on site investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.