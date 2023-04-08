Officer charged over alleged sexual assault in Singleton

A probationary constable has been charged over alleged sexual assault in the Hunter region.

In December last year, police say they started to investigate reports of an alleged sexual offence involving a 17-year-old girl.

Their inquiries led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man yesterday who was taken to Singleton Police Station and charged with incite other to do a sexual act with them without consent and behave in offensive manner in/near public place/school.

The probationary constable, attached to a command in the Northern Region, was granted conditional bail until his next court appearance in Singleton in May.

The officer’s employment status is currently under review.

It’s the second police officer to face serious charges in the Hunter in as many weeks – a 29-year-old senior constable was arrested and charged with assault and domestic violence offences near Maitland in late March.