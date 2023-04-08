Two children rushed to hospital after crash on Central Coast

A mother and two children have been treated for a raft of serious injuries after a crash on the Central Coast yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Wilfred Barrett Drive at Norah Head at about 1:30pm after reports a car had veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics treated a woman in her 40s for possible chest and leg injuries. She was flown to the John Hunter Hospital by CareFlight in a stable condition.

Two children were in the car at the time of the crash.

A boy under 10-years-old suffered internal injuries and was stabilised by paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter’s Critical Care Medical Team before being flown to the John Hunter Hospital.

He was last reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Another child was also taken to hospital via road ambulance – the age and gender aren’t known at this stage.