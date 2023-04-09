Woman set to face court for drink driving over Easter long weekend.

An Abermain woman is set to face court charged with alleged drink driving during on the double demerits long weekend Easter blitz.

The 50 -year- old was stopped for a random breath test at Williamtown just after 9 am yesterday, where she returned a positive reading

She was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where a second test allegedly confirmed a reading of .123

She was charged with mid – range drink driving and her license was suspended.

She will face Raymond Terrace Local Court in May.