Court For 80-Year-Old Man Accused Of Sexual Touching At Newcastle Care Facility

A man will front court next week accused of sexually touching a woman at an aged care facility in Newcastle.

The 80-year-old man was was arrested at a Raymond Terrace address last month, a day after the alleged incident on March 26.

Police will allege in court the man approached and inappropriately touched a woman while visiting the Warabrook facility.

Following his arrest he was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with aggravated – sexually touch another person.

The man was granted strict conditional bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on April 18.