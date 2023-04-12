Boy arrested after vehicle pursuit through Newcastle suburbs

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested following a car chase through Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.

Police say officers were patrolling the Inner-City Bypass at Bennetts Green at about 4:15am yesterday, when they attempted to stop a vehicle that allegedly made an illegal turn.

A pursuit was initiated after the driver failed to stop, leading police towards Lambton along the bypass before it came to a stop on Newcastle Road at North Lambton.

It’s there that police allege the occupants got out of the vehicle and made a run for it on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, an 11-year-old boy was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station where he will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

Police weren’t able to track down the other occupants they believe were in the vehicle.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.