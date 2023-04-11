Police hunt trio over alleged sexual touching in Scone

Hunter Valley Police are on the hunt for three men after a woman reported that she had been sexually touched by them at Scone last week.

Officers have been told the 18-year-old woman was walking past a park on the corner of Gundy Road and Kelly Street at around 7:45pm on Thursday April 6, when the trio assaulted her before taking off in a light-coloured SUV.

As part of their investigations police have released some details about the men who they wish to speak with.

All three are described as Caucasian appearance and of average build, with one man having a beard — they were also all last seen wearing jeans and one with a grey cowboy hat.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000.