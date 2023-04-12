Newcastle-born artist John Olsen dies age 95

One of Australia’s most celebrated artists John Olsen has died age 95.

He did last night surrounded by family.

Born in Newcastle in 1928, the painter’s career spanned for more than 60 years with his work exhibited in galleries across the country and overseas.

John Olsen lived in Newcastle with his family until 1935 when they packed up and moved to Sydney. He left school in 1943 and went to art school in 1947 and never looked back.

He won a number of awards over the years for his distinctive depictions of landscapes and nature including an the Archibald and received an Order of Australia in 2001.

One of his most well known works is Salute to Five Bells which hangs in the Sydney Opera House.

A tribute to John Olsen’s career will be beamed onto the Opera House as part of the Vivid Sydney Festival next month.

Image: Art Galley of NSW