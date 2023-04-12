Sunshine Hut to help kids in crisis accommodation

A local domestic violence support service has launched a new program to deliver better outcomes for children, thanks to a welcome cash donation.

Jenny’s Place in Newcastle has unveiled the Sunshine Hut, a pilot program aimed at delivering early intervention to kids in crisis accommodation.

Crisis accommodation residents will receive treatment from provisional psychologists and postgraduate students, under the guidance of an experienced clinical supervisor.

The Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation has given Jenny’s Place $127,000 to kickstart the pilot program, Chair of the Foundation Jennifer Leslie said the program aims to improve outcomes for children who have experienced domestic and family violence.

“This grant will support the operation of the Sunshine Hut clinic, helping over 50 children receive expert help to recover more quickly from trauma and build resilience,

“It’s early days for the Sunshine Hut, but already there are 12 families engaged in the program, and all current casework staff are booked in for training in June.”

Marcia Chapman, Jenny’s Place Executive Manager, said the grant would help the Sunshine Hut ensure children who have experienced domestic and family violence have improved family relationships.

“The effect of domestic and family violence on children is profound and that trauma can impact every aspect of their lives. Children are unable to articulate their feelings and can act out, have low self-esteem, have trouble concentrating and can struggle to build trusting relationships. This can impact their lives into adulthood and also lead to mental health issues including anxiety and depression, and drug and alcohol abuse,

“Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation’s grant will enable us to develop a trauma-informed, best-practice program that helps to improve the parent-child relationship and foster healing for these families, which can be implemented across other services in the community.”