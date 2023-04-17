50 arrested over climate protest at Sandgate

A man will appear in Newcastle court today, one of 50 charged following an environmental protest in Newcastle yesterday.

Police, along with specialist police resources, attended Tourle Street at Sandgate at about 10am in relation to unauthorised protest activity.

Officers spoke to a group of 50 people from the Rising Ride group, who had entered the rail corridor – more than a dozen of them had climbed onto a loaded coal train carriage.

The coal train that was headed to the Port of Newcastle was forced to abruptly stop just before the Hunter River crossing.

During the event, it is alleged two people damaged property and a third person assaulted a security officer, all while attempting to gain entry onto the railway corridor.

Newcastle City Police District Commander, Superintendent Kylie Endemi said they support everyone’s right to free speech but they won’t tolerate violence.

“Whilst we support everyone’s right to free speech we certainly don’t tolerate any violence or any impact on public order and safety of people,

“Police had been working with an organiser in relation to a form that was submitted in relation to a public assembly, the details were not complied with which rendered this protest unlawful.

“By and large the behaviour of the protesters in the Sandgate area was peaceful and they were compliant in response to police requests. However, we have had one person charged with assault on a security guard and two people charged with malicious damage and 47 other persons issued field court attendance notices for unlawful activity as well so while I said we support everyone’s right to free speech, we certainly do not tolerate violence or unlawful activity.”

47 people were issued court attendance notices for offences including obstructing a railway (locomotive), assist in obstructing a rail locomotive, aggravated enter inclosed lands and interfere with business, and enter inclosed lands. All three were arrested and taken to Waratah Police Station.

A 32-year-old man was charged with common assault and assist in obstruction of rail locomotive or rolling stock and a 59-year-old man was charged with destroy or damage property, cause obstruction to railway locomotive or rolling stock, and enter inclosed non-agricultural lands interfere etc business. They were both granted bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Thursday 1 June 2023.

A 47-year-old man was charged with destroy or damage property, assist in obstruction of rail locomotive or rolling stock, and enter inclosed non-agricultural lands interfere etc business.

He was bail refused to appear before Newcastle Local Court today.