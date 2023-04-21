Family concerned for Ewan who hasn’t been seen for two weeks

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who left Muswellbrook Hospital two weeks ago and hasn’t been seen since.

66-year-old Ewan Harper was last seen at about 6:30pm on Tuesday April 4, 2023.

A family member advised Hunter Valley Police District officers they hadn’t heard from Ewan for about two weeks – police commenced inquiries to try and find him.

There are serious concerns for Ewan’s welfare due to a number of health conditions.

Ewan is described as being of Caucasian, about 170cm -180cm tall, a thin build with short white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit pants and a grey t-shirt.

Anyone with information about Ewan’s whereabouts is urged to call Muswellbrook Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.