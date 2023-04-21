Memorial for John Sattler today

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are hosting a public memorial for Kurri Kurri football legend John Sattler today.

Sattler died aged 80-years-old last month after a years long battle with dementia.

Born in Telarah, he played rugby league for Kurri Kurri before representing Newcastle and then heading to Sydney where he most famously played with the Rabbitohs.

Sattler is etched into rugby league history after he played 77 minutes of the 1970 grand final against Manly with a broken jaw, leading the team to victory.

His jaw was broken in three places after being punched by rival forward John Bucknall in the fifth minute and Sattler’s response was to ask teammates to hold him up so it wasn’t obvious he was hurt.

His family will be joined by representatives of the South Sydney playing squad, former players, coaching staff, members and supports to celebrate his life this morning.

Members of the public are able to attend the memorial – organisers are asking if you do to arrive at 10am for a 10:30am start.

If not, you can livestream the service here: https://1.livestreaminggoldcoast.com.au/john-sattler/