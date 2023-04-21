Two car crash leads to arrest of woman and discovery of prohibited weapons

A two-car crash at Mayfield yesterday led to the arrest of a woman and the discovery of knives and replica firearms.

Police were called to Wye Street at about 9am and arrived to find a Ford and a Hyundai vehicle had collided.

They were told the driver and passenger of the Ford exited the vehicle and allegedly fled the scene, while the 54-year-old female driver of the Hyundai suffered some minor injuries.

She was taken to the John Hunter Hospital as a precaution.

Police searched the Ford locating a replica firearm, several knives, number plates and credit cards suspected to have been stolen – all of the items were seized.

Following inquiries, Newcastle City Police District Officers went to a Hanbury Street home at Mayfield and arrested an 18-year-old woman.

She was taken to Waratah Police Station where she was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug and granted conditional bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court in May.

As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.