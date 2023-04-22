Low-flying choppers conducting power line checks across Hunter

With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting an El Nino later this year, preparations are already getting underway in the Hunter for the next bushfire season.

Inspections by Ausgrid kicked off this week across the region as the utility looks to safeguard all 22,000 square kilometres of its network against the risk of buhfires.

Specialist crews are conducting low-flying aerial patrols using both helicopters and drones equipped with cutting edge LiDAR technology and high-resolution imagery to identify potential hazards on or too close to power poles and wires.

Ausgrid says locals will see low-flying choppers inspecting liens at Abermain, Black Hill, Blandford, Broke, Castle Rock, Cessnock, Crawney, Denman, Eraring, Glenbawn, Gundy, Gungal, Hexham, Jerrys Plains, Leanaghan, Liddell, Lovedale, Mannering Park, Manobalai, McCullys Gap, Merriwa, Metford, Minmi, Muscle Creek, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Pokolbin, Putty, Ravensworth, Richmond Vale, Rossgole, Rouchel, Sandy Creek, Seahampton, Scone, Scotts Creek, Segenhoe, Stockrington, Tarro, Tomago, Wallsend, West Wallsend, Wingen, Wybong

The work will continue through the winter months to June.