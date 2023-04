Singleton Council is hosting a free tyre drop off for locals today.

Residents who show proof of residency within the Singleton local government area, will be able to dispose of up to four tyres between 10am and 2pm at the Singleton Waste Management Facility.

Council says the waste will be recycled to be used on road production, playgrounds, sporting surfaces, as well as civil and engineering projects.

Only motorbike, car, four-wheel drive and light truck tyres will be accepted.