Man charged over alleged armed robbery and attempted armed robbery in Newcastle

Police have charged a man over an alleged armed robbery of a store and the attempted robbery of another in Newcastle on Sunday.

Officers were called to a convenience store on Hunter Street at around 11am, with reports a man had allegedly threatened a worker with a knife, before stealing cash. It is also believed the offender attempted to rob a nearby store, but was unsuccessful.

About 12:30pm, a 37-year-old man was arrested on Wharf Road and taken back to Newcastle Police Station, where he was charged with armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

He was refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Monday.