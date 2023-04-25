Man Falls From Cliff At WWII Bunker Near Catherine Hill Bay

A man is recovering in hospital after falling from a cliff in bushland near Catherine Hill Bay.

The man, aged in his 20s, fell roughly 30 metres down a rock face behind the World War II era RAAF Radar Station bunkers at Pinny Beach, just after midnight on Friday April 21 prompting a delicate rescue operation by emergency services.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics, Fire & Rescue, the Rural Fire Service responded, before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called in to assist.

Critical Care Paramedics treated the man for back injuries at the scene before he was carefully winched out by stretcher.

The man was flown to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.