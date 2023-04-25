New Marine Rescue Vessel On Track To Bolster Port Stephens Unit

Port Stephens Marine Rescue are set to receive their new, much larger rescue vessel in a matter of weeks.

The 10 metre Naiad boat Port Stephens 30 is being built at Yamba on the state’s North Coast and is on target for completion in May.

Powered by twin 300hp outboard engines, the new vessel will replace the current 8.5 metre rescue boat once it makes its way down the coast and enters operation in local waters.

Following a recent inspection, Marine Rescue NSW Senior Manager Fleet Kelvin Parkin said once complete it will make a huge difference.

“This new rescue boat will play a vital role in Marine Rescue’s mission of saving lives on the water,” Mr Parkin said.

A suit of improvements will give the Port Stephens crew a greater range to conduct search and rescue operations on the water, but the design does not skimp on comfort either with the inclusion of upgraded ergonomic features.

“That makes it much more comfortable for the crew to use, reduces fatigue, gives them more chance to look after the vessel, to look after themselves and really be out there for the public for as long as needed to operate a successful search,” Mr Parkin said.

Port Stephens 30 is one of 38 new rescue boats funded in 2019 under a $37.6 million investment by the NSW Governement.