Woman missing from state’s south likely in Lake Macquarie

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 28-year-old missing from the Southern Highlands who is believed to be in Lake Macquarie.

38-year-old Teegan Wales was last seen at a house at Hill Top at about 11:30am on Monday, April 24.

She was reported missing to officers attached to The Hume Police District, who commenced an investigation into her whereabouts..

Police and family hold serious concerns for Teegan’s welfare.

Teegan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. Teegan also has a tattoo on her right shoulder of a rose and was last seen wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and black jeans.

Teegan is believed to be in the Lake Macquarie area.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts, or who may have seen Teegan, is urged to call The Hume Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.