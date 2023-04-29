Body found in search for missing man

A body, believed to be that of a man reported missing from Muswellbrook earlier this month, has been located by police.

The 66 – year -old was last seen at Muswellbrook Hospital on the evening of April 4.

When he could not be located by his family, officers from Hunter Valley Police Command began inquires into his whereabouts.

Just after 3.30pm yesterday, officers searching bush land in the area found the body.

While it’s yet to be formally identified, it’s believed to be that of the missing man.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.