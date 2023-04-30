Tesla stolen in Anzac Day robbery

An investigation is underway after an alleged break and enter at a home in Wallsend on Anzac Day.

It’s understood the Stapleton street property was targeted by thieves between 10.50pm and 11pm the night of the 25th, with the offenders making off with a number of electronic devices and a Tesla sedan.

The car was later found dumped at a bowling club in Lambton, while the other items, including a Segway scooter, remain missing.

Adding insult to injury are reports the victim of the robbery is a former ADF soldier who had been commemorating ANZAC day just hours earlier.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.