Tens of thousands flock to Hunter Valley Steamfest

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Maitland for the 35th anniversary of Hunter Valley Steamfest over the weekend.

After cancellations due to COVID-19 and flooding, the event finally went ahead this year with the Locomotive 3801 making its first appearance at Steamfest since 2007.

The locomotive recently underwent a decade-long restoration too with train buffs lining the railway line to see the one-of-a-kind engine in all its glory over the weekend.

The highlight of the weekend was The Great Train Race yesterday with four steam locomotives travelling in parallel racing a Tiger Moth plane.

Organisers say that Hunter Valley Steamfest is the only event anywhere in the world to see four steam trains running side by side.

The 3801 took the win in the race.

If you missed the race you can watch it back here: