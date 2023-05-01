Varroa mite found in Rothbury, bee border opens with Queensland

While the NSW Government is relaxing the transfer of bees between here and Queensland, the deadly varroa mite continues to be discovered in the Hunter region.

The Department of Primary Industries bio-security team said a new infestation was found in Rothbury bringing the total number of infested premises to 153.

The Rothbury discovery in an existing emergency eradication zone (red) has resulted in a slight extension of the red zone west of Rothbury, with no impact to the surveillance emergency (purple) zone.

It comes as Biosecurity Queensland reopen the border to the general (blue) zone of NSW beekeepers with a strict permit system in place. The Victorian border is also open under similar restrictions.

Beekeepers within the NSW blue zone who wish to move bees or hives into QLD or Victoria must apply for a permit through their relevant departments and complete a NSW DPI Hive Movement Declaration form before moving hives, in addition meeting the requirements of each document. People moving hives or bees without an approved permit or declaration form completed can be charged by NSW Police.

The varroa mite was first discovered in beehives at the Port of Newcastle in June last year.