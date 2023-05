A man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a construction site at Chisholm overnight.

Police were called to the scene on Saddlers Drive around 10.30pm and arrived to find the 36-year-old man.

He was eventually arrested after a short foot pursuit, during which the man is alleged to have assaulted an officer.

A vehicle containing several suspected stolen items was also located nearby.

The man was charged and released on bail ahead of his next appearance at Maitland Local Court on May 24.