Firefighters battling grass fire on Ash Island

Firefighters have been battling a large grass fire out at Ash Island at Hexham this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Cardiff, Tarro and Charlestown were called out to Ramsar Road at about 4:30am after a train driver alerted firefighters to a grass fire on Ash Island as they went past.

An area covering about 500 square metres was well alight.

Crews worked to contain that fire and had it under control by 6 o’clock, but were then alerted to one south of the river bank.

Police have been called out to the scene as well.

More to come.