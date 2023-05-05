Defective vehicles ground at Tuff Truck event in the Hunter

More than 50 defective vehicles were spotted by compliance officers at the annual Tuff Truck Competition near Singleton last weekend.

Milbrodale hosts the three-day event every year that sees four-wheel-drive enthusiasts push their cars to the limit over tough terrain including mud, boulders and rocks.

In a bid to curb any poor driving behaviour, an operation involving Hunter Valley Highway Patrol and Compliance Officers from Transport for NSW saw 76 vehicles inspected with regard to modifications, safety checks and defects.

Of the 54 vehicles that were found to be defective, 37 vehicles were issued minor category defect notices, 17 vehicles were issued major defect category notices and four vehicles were major and grounded so they couldn’t be driven.

During the operation, police also issued 124 penalty notices, conducted 178 breath tests and 40 mobile drug tests.

A motorcyclist was also spotted travelling at speed on Milbrodale Road. Police clocked the rider travelling at 131 km/hr in an 80 km/hr area – the riders licence was confiscated and suspended for six months, he was issued a penalty notice of $2616 for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45 km/hr.