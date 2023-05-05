Heddon Greta intersection finally, almost, complete

Upgrades to a notorious intersection at Heddon Greta used daily by nearly 25,000 motorists are finally complete.

After years of work along Main Road, the newly installed traffic lights at Heddon Street have been switched on.

Minister for Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said today was a win for residents and motorists with the new traffic lights switched on, marking the completion of the upgrade.

“With the intersection located close to a growing residential area, the upgrade will also see an improvement in traffic flow and safety from Stanford Street to just north of Trenchard Street.

“This project has also provided a welcome boost to the local economy by supporting more than 260 direct jobs during Stage 2,” Jenny Aitchison said.

Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr said the completed upgrade would include the new traffic lights at the Main Road intersection and two lanes in each direction through the intersection for better traffic flow and increased safety.

“’No stopping’ signs have been installed around the intersection, as well as peak period restrictions in front of businesses between Stanford Street and Heddon Street,” Clayton Barr said.

“An extended concrete median has also been built to increase safety by separating motorists travelling in opposite directions and to prevent turning across multiple lanes.

“This upgrade will assist with reducing the risk of crashes by redirecting motorists entering and leaving Main Road to the new traffic lights at the Heddon Street intersection. Permanent parking changes will also be in place from Tuesday 2 May.

“Transport for NSW has also installed a new roadside safety barrier which will help with preventing motorists from veering off the road and a cycle lane has been added to assist cyclists with travelling safely through the intersection,” he said.

Residents will continue to see construction staff on site during May and June while finishing work is completed. Work will include painting of green cycle lanes, installation of guardrail and site demobilisation.

Hunter Water will also be upgrading a water main near Averys Lane and completing a connection on the northern side of Main Road in the coming months. Once complete, Transport for NSW will carry out pavement work over one night, weather permitting.