Windy, cold, snowy weather across the Hunter region

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued wind and hazardous surf warnings for much of the NSW coast today, including the Hunter.

A cold snap is moving over the Tasman Sea bringing blistering cold winds and snow – the temperature plummeted yesterday afternoon across the Hunter and it’s staying cold for the next day or so.

The hazardous weather warning has also prompted a warning to boaters to stay safe, and ideally stay out of the water if at all possible.

Marine Rescue NSW Acting Deputy Commissioner Darren Schott is advising boaters to stay off the water in areas where warnings have been issued.

“Boaters planning to cross shallow waters and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

“Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and always wear a lifejacket.

“Boaters should remember to Log On with Marine Rescue via the Marine rescue app or via their local radio base,” Acting Deputy Commissioner Schott said.

Storm Force wind warnings are in place for the Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans and Eden Coasts today with southwesterly winds forecast to reach up to 50 knots (92km/h) offshore.

Snow is expected to fall as low as 700-metres in some parts of the state today, about 10 centimetres has already been dumped on the ski fields.

A little bit closer to home, snow is possible above 1000 metres at the Barrington Tops as temperatures stay below zero overnight and only get to about six degrees during today.