New playground opens in Mayfield with salute to the new King

A new playground has been opened in Mayfield that is now also the home of a tree planted to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The Avon Street Reserve playground is one of five playgrounds across Newcastle that is being upgraded as part of Newcastle Council annual $750,000 playground replacement program.

It’s now also home to an Australian red cedar, planted after the formal ceremony for the newly-crowned British monarch on Saturday.

Tree planting activities have been held around the world to celebrate the coronation, while King Charles III himself recently planted the final tree in Britain’s Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, which saw more than three million trees planted across the United Kingdom in honour of his mother’s reign of more than 70 years.

“Late last year City of Newcastle created a living legacy for the long-lasting reign of Queen Elizabeth II by planting a 700m long avenue of native trees in Maryland as part of the Australian Government’s Planting Trees for The Queen’s Jubilee Program,” Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.

“It seems only fitting to plant a new tree today in honour of the coronation of King Charles III who, like his mother, is well known for his interest in the environment and conservation.

“This Australian Red Cedar will grow into a large feature tree that will add shade to the park and complement this fantastic new playground, which is already being well utilised by the local community.”

Other new playgrounds have been opened at Loch Ness Drive Park in Fletcher, Waratah Park in Waratah, Harold Myers Park in Birmingham Gardens and Vera Wilson Park in Beresfield.