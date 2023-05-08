Man Involved In Collision With Police Car Arrested After Positive Breath Test

A man will front court in Newcastle later this month after allegedly ploughing into a police car while drink driving.

Around 12.50am on Sunday, officers were sitting in their vehicle which was parked on Fullerton Street at Stockton.

They could do nothing but watch as a Honda Civic travelling north on Fullerton Street veered across the road and collided with their parked car.

Shaken but uninjured, the officers conducted a roadside breath test on the driver of the Civic which returned a positive result.

The 54-year-old man was arrested and taken back to Waratah Police Station where he allegedly later blew 0.159 – more than three times the legal Blood Alcohol Limit.

He had his licence suspended and was issued with a court attendance notice to appear before Newcastle Local Court later this month.