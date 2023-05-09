Police investigating crash between motorcycle and a car at East Maitland

A motorcyclist is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after a collision with a car at East Maitland yesterday evening.

Police were called to the New England Highway at about 5:30pm after reports a motorcycle travelling east and a hatchback car turning right onto Banks Street from the highway had collided.

Bystanders assisted the 26-year-old male rider until emergency services arrived.

He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition for further treatment.

The driver of the car, a 63-year-old man was taken to Maitland hospital for treatment for minor injuries and he also underwent mandatory testing.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

As inquiries continue, anyone who may have dashcam footage is urged to come forward.