Electric vehicle uptake charging ahead across the Hunter

More and more people across the Hunter are swapping out their gas guzzlers for cleaner rides.

New figures out of Transport for NSW show hybrid and electric cars now make up more than two per cent of all passenger vehicles registered in the region.

In the last six months alone ownership jumped 16 per cent, with just over 7,000 hybrids and nearly 13,000 EVs on local roads.

Newcastle is leading the charge, followed by Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens and Cessnock.

But we’re still lagging behind the state when it comes to electrification, with uptake across NSW sitting at 3.3 per cent.