Two teenagers arrested in Muswellbrook over stealing offences

Two teenagers have been charged with a number of stealing offences in the Upper Hunter.

On Wednesday this week a 16-year-old Muswellbrook male was charged with larceny, two counts of trespass on protected premises and enter building with intent to commit indictable offence.

He will appear at a Muswellbrook Children’s court in early June.

Another male from Muswellbrook, aged 15, was also charged with the same offences as the 16-year-old and breach of bail conditions.

He will appear in a children’s court later this month.

The charges follow a number of stealing offences in the Muswellbrook area over the last week – residents have been posting a number of times on social media and reporting thefts to police from cars and homes over the past few weeks.