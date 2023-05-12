Plans open for public comment on Liddell demolition

It’s been two weeks to the day that the Liddell Power Station shut and now all eyes turn to its demolition.

After 52 years of generating power for NSW, AGL flicked the switch on the final turbine a fortnight ago and now the demolition plans are on public exhibition.

AGL’s demolition project has received State Significant Development status that will include blowing up the two smoke stacks, transmission lines and associated infrastructure, as well as the construction and operation of a landfill for the disposal of asbestos contaminated materials and synthetic mineral fibre.

The demolition plans are on public exhibition until the end of May, you can submit your feedback on the Department of Planning’s website.

Once the demolition is complete, AGL has plans to built battery and solar storage at the site at Muswellbrook.

You can have your say here: https://www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/liddell-future-land-use-and-enabling-works-project