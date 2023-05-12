Work on the next stage of Newcastle’s East End about to begin

The next stage of the East End revitalisation in Newcastle is set to get underway in the coming months.

Just under $2 million has been set aside for the next phase that will include new street trees, alfresco dining, road surfacing, lighting and stormwater infrastructure on a section of Hunter Street bound by Perkins and Brown Street.

While a time frame is yet to be revealed, early works on the new stage are earmarked to begin in the coming months with Newcastle Council working with Iris Capital to time the works to reduce the impact on the community.

The first $5 million stage has already been delivered by Council at the block bound by Hunter Street, Wolfe Street, King Street and Perkins Street.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the next phase of the project represents an important step in revitalising a historic part of the city undergoing rapid and transformative renewal.

“City of Newcastle is investing in the future of our East End cultural heritage precinct, with this next phase of public domain works aimed at creating opportunities for new development, retail, public spaces and providing notable links to the harbour,

“Our vision for the East End Village is to reinstate Hunter Street as a traditional high street and as an attractive destination for locals and visitors to enjoy, with enhanced outdoor dining and unique local retail opportunities.

“We will be improving pedestrian accessibility, enhancing lighting and providing important cycling links to improve the functionality of entering the precinct.”

The East End Village project is being delivered under the City Centre Revitalisation Program, one of City of Newcastle’s four Priority Projects.