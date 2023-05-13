Teenager’s car seized after being caught doing burn outs in a school zone at Kurri Kurri

A 17-year-old p-plater has had their licence suspended and car impounded after being caught doing burn outs in an active school zone at Kurri Kurri.

Police say between 2:30pm and 3:30pm on Monday, the P1 licence holder was driving a red Ford Falcon, while driving dangerously and doing burnouts reaching up to 170 metres.

Members of the public reported the incident to officers who tracked down the driver to an address where they also located the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed it had major defects.

The 17-year-old was spoken to and charged with aggravated burnout and dangerous driving offences, licence suspended and the vehicle seized for three months.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and expect further charges to be laid and they’re urging anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle to come forward with CCTV or dashcam footage.