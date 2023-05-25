CCTV released into alleged home invasion that saw four people and two dogs injured at Muswellbrook

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man as they continue investigations into a violent alleged home invasion at Muswellbrook earlier this year that left four people and two dogs injured.

Emergency services were called to a home on Forbes Street at about 1:15am on Saturday 4 March after reports of an aggravated robbery.

When police arrived they were told that five men, armed with weapons including machetes, knives, hammers and a pole, forced their way into the house and demanded money before assaulting four occupants and two dogs.

A 59- year -old man, 47- year -old woman, 20- year- old man and 19- year -old woman were all treated at the scene for numerous injuries including a fractured skull, broken jaw, broken arm and lacerations. They were then transported to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment.

Two pet dogs at the home were also attacked, struck with machetes and are in a serious condition after vet treatment.

Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene and commenced investigations under Strike Force Blisville.

This is the second time detectives have released CCTV in a bid to track down the offenders – in April detectives released footage of a man and a woman they believed could assist with their inquiries.

Police alleged a keycard that was stolen during the home invasion was used at a service station on Arthur Street in Wellington at about 2:20pm on April 6.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Wellington and charged with two counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception, and receive property-theft=serious indictable offence.

She first appeared before Dubbo Local Court where she was formally refused bail. She will next appear on Monday 29 May 2023 at the same court.

As inquiries continue, strike force investigators have now released CCTV footage of a man they believe can assist with their inquiries.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait appearance, aged 30-35, between 160-170cm tall, with solid build and unshaven face. He is depicted in the footage wearing a dark coloured jacket and cap.

Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Blisville investigators is urged to contact Muswellbrook police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.