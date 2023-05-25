Young teen arrested after riding motorbike on busy Charlestown footpath

A teenager has been arrested after riding dangerously on footpaths before crashing into a shop at Charlestown.

Police were called to the Pacific Highway at Gateshead at about 8:50am yesterday following reports pedestrians were required to move out of the way of a motorbike riding on the footpath.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers were assisted by Operation Utah police and Raptor North Traffic and Highway Patrol in their search for the rider – just after 10am police spotted the motorbike allegedly riding dangerously amongst pedestrians on the footpath on the Pacific Highway at Charlestown.

The rider eventually came to stop after crashing into a sporting goods store.

Police arrested the 14-year-old boy and took him to Charlestown Police Station where he was charged with six offences including drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, use unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed driver, and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.