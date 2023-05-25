Funding delivered to keep Kaden Centre open

A vital Newcastle cancer treatment centre has been guaranteed continued funding by the Federal Government.

The Albanese government has confirmed $1 million has been delivered through the Hunter, New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network, will ensure the Kaden Centre at Warabrook can continue its unique services for cancer patients through specialised exercise physiology care.

The Kaden Centre is a purpose-built facility where people experiencing all stages of cancer can undertake customised, targeted exercise programs, under the guidance of health professionals.

Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said there is strong evidence that exercise provides benefits to cancer patients so it is vital the centre remains open.

“I’m delighted that the Albanese Labor Government has kept the Kaden Centre’s doors open to continue their innovative oncology exercise program.

“The Kaden Centre has helped over a thousand people in the Newcastle area, and it is vital that they are able to continue to do this important work thanks to the Albanese government’s investment.”

The Centre was established by the inspiring Suzanne Clark Pitrolo as a not-for-profit enterprise as a result of her experiences as a cancer patient. Since opening four years ago it has treated more than 1,200 people from the Newcastle and Hunter region with cancer and chronic illness.