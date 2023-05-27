Man charged with theft and dealing in the proceeds of crime at Broadmeadow

A man has been arrested following a spate of break-ins across Lake Macquarie this month.
Police began investigations into reports computers had been stolen from two medical centres in Whitebridge on May 11 and Boolaroo on May 21.
Detectives from Lake Macquarie were assisted by the Cybercrime Squad in a search warrant that was executed on a property on Broadmeadow Road at Broadmeadow on Thursday.
During the search warrant, police located and seized several computers, hard drives, and ID card printers.
A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene before being taken to Waratah Police Station where he was charged with two counts of break, enter and steal, knowingly deal in the proceeds of crime, and make or possess equipment for making false documents.
The man was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court yesterday, where he was formally refused bail to face court again in July.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.