Man charged with theft and dealing in the proceeds of crime at Broadmeadow

A man has been arrested following a spate of break-ins across Lake Macquarie this month.

Police began investigations into reports computers had been stolen from two medical centres in Whitebridge on May 11 and Boolaroo on May 21.

Detectives from Lake Macquarie were assisted by the Cybercrime Squad in a search warrant that was executed on a property on Broadmeadow Road at Broadmeadow on Thursday.

During the search warrant, police located and seized several computers, hard drives, and ID card printers.