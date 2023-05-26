Federal Park Torn Up By Vandals A Third Time In Six Weeks

The latest damage at Federal Park | Image supplied

A Newcastle soccer club’s home ground has again become the target of vandals.

Deep tyre tracks and ruts were discovered at Federal Park on Friday, the damage is believed to have been inflicted late on Thursday night or early Friday morning.

It marks the third time in six weeks that Fletcher FC’s playing surface has been torn up because of a vehicle driving on the field, leaving the club frustrated.

The ground had only just been returned to prime condition following the last incident which was less than a fortnight ago on Saturday, May 13.

In a show of community spirit on that occasion, about forty members of the local football community responded to a plea for help from the club and pitched in to fill and dress the turf in a matter of hours so that matches could go ahead.

Fletcher FC President Wade Buckton said it was great to see people come together for the cause but it is not the solution.

“I can’t be calling on the members every time something like this this happens and it’s not up to them,” Mr Buckton said.

“We need a way to prevent the vandalism in the first place.”

Mr Buckton said he had been in contact with Newcastle Council about installing barriers around Federal Park, a solution which also been mooted by local MP Sonia Hornery.

The member for Wallsend said she would support any efforts by the Council to erect fencing, barriers or CCTV to help protect community assets from vandalism and other crime.

She has also written to Newcastle City Police District Commander, Superintendent Kylie Endemi calling for more patrols in the area at night.

“I have been impressed with the police response to these acts of vandalism so far and urge them to commit more resources to patrol around our community facilities,” Ms Hornery said.

“Our community should not have to tolerate these despicable acts of crime. Vandalism of this nature is not just a minor annoyance; sporting teams are impacted and it affects their ability to play on these surfaces.”

Newcastle Council carried out repairs at Federal Park on Friday to try and get the grounds in a playable condition for the weekend fixtures.

Fletcher FC will make a decision by 7.30am on Saturday about whether or not their Round 6 matches will go ahead.

Hunter Christian Churches Football Association is also likely to be impacted.

Anyone with information in relation to the recent spate of vandalism at Federal Park is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.