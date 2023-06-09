Airshow confirmed for the Hunter

The Royal Australian Airforce will today officially announce it will be staging a major air show in the Hunter.

It’s understood it will be a two day event with the skies over Newcastle to be where the action will take place, as well as an open day at the Williamtown RAAF Base.

The last time Williamtown held an air show was in 2010 where around 52,000 people turned out, that number expected to be much higher this time around.

It will be announced this morning at Fort Scratchley, where a flypast from No.3 Squadron will also take place at 10am.