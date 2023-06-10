News

Detectives Chase Lead On Hooded Man In Gateshead Shooting Investigation

Investigators are reappealing for information following a shooting at Gateshead last month.

About 4.05am on May 18, emergency services were called to a home on Flame Street after reports shots had been fired, and found a 41-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police have been told the man and his family were asleep at the home when they were woken by two loud noises and a projectile entering through the front window.

The man was stabilised by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A crime scene was established with an investigation into the shooting led by Lake Macquarie Detectives.

Following inquiries, investigators have released a CCTV image of a man they believe can assist with their inquiries.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, with a slim build.

He is depicted wearing a dark hooded jumper, light pants, and dark shoes.

Police are also seeking to identify four males seen walking along Flame Street a short time before the incident.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area between 3.30am and 4.30am on Thursday 18 May 2023 is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

