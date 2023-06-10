Service NSW Rolling Out Quiet Hour Across The Hunter

Quiet Hour is being rolled out across Service NSW Service Centres in the Hunter following a successful trial.

The initiative supports locals with low-sensory needs so that they can go about their business with the state government like anyone else.

For a set time each week staff will turn down lighting where possible, music, and ticket announcements. Customers will also be encouraged to put their mobile phones on silent mode and minimise conversations with others during that time.

Service NSW has provided disability awareness training for staff to assist customers living with disabilities and their carers.

Statewide, 101 Service Centres will provide a Quiet Hour and each has worked with disability organisations like Autism Friendly and local community groups to build awareness and help shape the program. Businesses like Coles, Kmart and Woolworths with stores which have already implemented successful Quiet Hour programs were also consulted.

A survey of locations already running the program saw the initiative almost universally welcomed with nearly 97% of people finding it a success.

About 60% of people who chose to specifically attend a Quiet Hour did so to sit computer-based exams such as the Driver Knowledge Test.

Minister for Disability Inclusion, and Port Stephens MP Kate Washington said the small changes would make a huge difference.

“Quiet Hour is a simple service we can offer to help everyone feel welcome when they need to interact with the government. This can be useful for people who find light and sound overwhelming.”

“The feedback from the first Service Centres to offer a Quiet Hour was overwhelmingly positive so it’s wonderful to see the idea being adopted by almost every centre across the state.”

People in the Hunter are encouraged to visit the Service NSW website for a full timetable of when Quiet Hour is run at their nearest Service Centre.