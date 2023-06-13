Driver Of Broke Wedding Bus Granted Bail

The driver of the wedding bus which crashed at Greta on Sunday killing 10 people has been granted bail in Cessnock Local Court.

Brett Button is 11 charges including 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death – drive manner dangerous, and negligent driving occasioning death.

While Magistrate Robynn Richardson said there was a “strong” prosecution case, refusing an accused bail was not to be used as a “punishment”.

The 58-year-old must adhere to strict bail conditions, including:

be under curfew from 8pm – 6am

report to police three times a week

not occupy the driver’s seat of a vehicle, (his license has already been suspended)

surrender his passport

not apply for travel documents

not drink alcohol or take non-prescription drugs

In granting bail, the magistrate took into account Mr Button’s family circumstances as well as medical conditions.

Health concerns were raised in court with regard to Mr Button who has a previously scheduled doctor’s appointment impending.

Magistrate Richardson went on to say Mr Button was suffering along with the community.

“It is clear to this court that he suffers… and the court acknowledges the suffering of those members of the community, their families and friends who have lost loved ones.”

Speaking outside the courthouse, Mr Button’s lawyer Christopher O’Brien said his client was happy to be going home and that he was holding up.

‘In all of the circumstances he’s doing quite well,” Mr O’Brien said.

Mr Button will be released from custody within the next few hours.

His next appearance is set for Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday 9th August 2023.