Second fatal crash in the Hunter in twelve hours

Just when we thought this week couldn’t get worse on the Hunter’s roads, a man has been confirmed to have died in a crash at Anna Bay.

Emergency services were called to Robert Connell Close near Frost Road at about 3:20pm yesterday after reports a Mitsubishi had struck a telegraph pole.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man but he sadly died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged 29.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the crash while a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner

It’s the second fatal crash on the Hunter’s roads within 12-hours with a man believed to be aged in his 90s killed after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into bushland down an embankment on the Pacific Highway yesterday morning.

Investigations are underway into that crash as well.