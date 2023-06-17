MASSIVE truck making journey through the Hunter tonight

Motorists are being urged to avoid a number of main roads in the Hunter tonight, so a massive truck can make a 37 kilometre journey.

Newcastle City Police District officers will be assisting in escorting a 150 metre long truck from the Port of Newcastle to Loxford at Kurri Kurri from 9pm tonight.

Similar to the truck pictured above, it’ll be carrying a 600 tonne load along Industrial Drive, Maitland Road, and the Newcastle Inner City Bypass from Mayfield through to Jesmond up until around midnight and then it’ll head westbound on Newcastle Road from Jesmond through to the Hunter Expressway – a journey that is expected to take until 3am to get to Loxford.

Motorists are being urged to avoid travel on those roads as there will be diversions and road closures.

The parts on the truck are believed to be part of the materials for the Kurri Kurri gas plant.

If you happen to be in the area please follow the instructions of police and pilot vehicles.