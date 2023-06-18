Gas leak closes Hunter street

A gas leak in a building on Hunter street caused some major disruptions to businesses, traffic and residents yesterday.

At around 11:30 am Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene after tradesman renovating a shop on the street struck a gas pipe causing it to rupture.

Four trucks attended the scene including two hazmat units and quickly established a 50 metre exclusion zone, while residents and nearby businesses were evacuated.

The light rail was unaffected, but Hunter street remained closed for several hours as the leak was repaired and monitored.

Gas level readings were taken and the area well ventilated before access was returned just before 3 pm.

There were no reports of injuries.