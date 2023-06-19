Aberglasslyn rugby league player succumbs to injury

A local rugby league player has succumbed to head injuries sustained in a match at Port Stephens on the weekend.

The unconscious Aberglasslyn Ants player was flown to the John Hunter Hospital BY THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter in a serious condition on Saturday afternoon, after emergency services were called to the football field on Rocky Point Road at Fingal Bay.

The man aged in his 20s, who has not been publicly named, passed away on Sunday leaving the Hunter sporting community in shock.

As a mark of respect, jersey number 8 has been retired by the Aberglasslyn Ants for the remainder of the season.